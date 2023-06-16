Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI copies are being given out before release

Watch out for spoilers, they're out there in the wild!

HQ

Copies of Final Fantasy XVI have been spotted online, being given out early even just under a week before release. While this might be lucky for some who get their copy early by accident, for most of us this means we'll have to be extra careful online.

You'll want to avoid certain keywords and probably scroll as quickly as possible past anything that looks as if it'll remotely contain spoilers, as more likely than not they'll be out there soon.

Right now, if you're looking to get a taste of what Final Fantasy XVI has to offer, you can do so on the PS5 demo, which gives you a few hours of the game to try out. Beyond that, all that remains to be done is wait out these final few days until we see the game's full release.

Final Fantasy XVI

