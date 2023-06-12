Final Fantasy XVI's demo launches on PS5 this morning

HQ

Advertisements, leaks and the fact that Final Fantasy XVI is just ten days away from launch have indicated the game's promised PlayStation 5 demo was imminent. Turns out, Square Enix and Sony just wanted to enjoy their weekend first.

Because the two companies have announced Final Fantasy XVI's demo will become available on the PlayStation Store at 9 AM BST / 10 AM CEST today. This will let us play approximately two and a half hour of the game's opening prologue, and our save can be transferred over to the game. It doesn't stop there, however.

Completing this will give us access to a battle demo where Clive, Cidolfus and our dear wolf Torgal infiltrate a fort to fight a variety of enemies and bosses to show off what's possible later on. This will also take around two hours to complete, but can be replayed as many times as we want.