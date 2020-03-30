Final Fantasy VII: Remake shipping early in Europe

In such a hard time for all of us due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus all over the world, there's finally some good news for Final Fantasy fans. After announcing a few days ago that there was a possibility that Final Fantasy VII: Remake's retail edition would suffer delays when arriving at stores, Square Enix announced today that in some areas of the world copies of the game will be shipping early.

In a message posted on Facebook a few minutes ago, Yoshinori Kitase and Tetsuya Nomura announced that, given the difficult situation, Square Enix has opted to ship physical copies of the game early to players in Europe and Australia, which is why people could receive their copy in advance of the game's launch.

As for the United States, shipments will start this week, so there's a good chance that American fans will also receive Final Fantasy VII: Remake in time for April 10.

Kitase and Nomura concluded their post by asking players who receive the game in advance not to spoil any content out of respect for other players, even if it's a game released in 1997, given that Final Fantasy VII: Remake will also contain some surprises and unreleased content.

Are you happy?