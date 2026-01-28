Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade is currently the second best selling singleplayer title on Xbox

HQ

It took six years (or five if you count from the Intergrade version to PlayStation 5) before Final Fantasy VII: Remake was released for Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X, which finally happened last week. After such a long time, one might expect interest in the game to have waned considerably, but that does not seem to have been the case.

Windows Central editor Jez Corden now points out that Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade ranks ninth among the best-selling games for Xbox, which may not sound very impressive, but of the eight games ahead of it, all are major sports games and multiplayer titles, with Red Dead Redemption (which was re-released for Xbox Series S/X last month, among others) as the only exception.

This makes it the second best-selling single-player game for Xbox, with the exception of one of Rockstar's biggest titles, and was only measured for a half week. It's worth remembering that Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster also reached high sales figures on Xbox. Add to this the fact that Intergrade is also reported to be selling phenomenally well on Switch 2, and it's clear that multiformat is a strategy Square Enix should have pursued from the outset, but better late than never.

We would also like to remind you that you can currently purchase Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade at a significantly discounted price for both Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X, but the offer expires on January 31, so hurry up if you'd like to get what is perhaps the most lavish remake of all time before it goes back to full price.