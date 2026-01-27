The physical edition of Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade for Nintendo Switch 2 is almost sold out globally

HQ

As you've seen in our review of Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade, it's a great game. It already was on PS4, PS5 and PC, but now it's gone multi-platform with versions for Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X/S. It's precisely the version for Nintendo's new console that's becoming difficult to find in physical format. The game's director, Naoki Hamaguchi, has posted a message on his X account thanking fans around the world for their support of the game, as well as a reminder that future print runs of the title will not include the Magic The Gathering Final Fantasy card pack inside.

Many people may think that third-party games don't sell well enough on Nintendo consoles, but the fact that this title is selling out globally in physical format and topping the "most downloaded" lists on the Nintendo eShop in several territories indicates that players on the Big N's platforms are not turning their noses up at a good game. Do you already have it on Nintendo Switch 2?