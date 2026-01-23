Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade launches with a surprise discount on Switch 2 and Xbox

HQ

Yesterday, Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade was finally released for both Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X in a really nice edition that has received consistently good reviews, not least from us here at Gamereactor. If you haven't had a chance to get it yet, we have a nice little tip for you.

Square Enix has a special offer on both the eShop and Xbox Store for Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade, where for one week it costs £39.99/€49.99 for the Standard edition and £54.99/€69.99 for the Digital Deluxe edition. The offer expires on January 31, so hurry up if you want to save a decent amount of money on this absolutely masterful role-playing game.