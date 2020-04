We reported on a rumour back in February regarding the file size of Final Fantasy VII: Remake being 100GB and due to Square Enix shipping copies of the game out early, this has now been confirmed by gamers who have received their copies of the much-anticipated RPG.

As caught by Dualshockers, a Twitter user posted pictures of the game's deluxe edition box, which states that the game requires 100GB of hard drive space to play and comes on two discs.