Final Fantasy VII: Remake rumoured to have a file size of 100GB

Square Enix revealed that Final Fantasy VII: Remake would be such a huge game, that they would have to release it in episodic form ages ago. Despite this, it was confirmed that the first episode would be delivered on no less than two Blu-rays last year.

With less than two months to go until the release of the first episode, Pixelbuster on Twitter claims to have the Korean cover for the game, which has a lot of useful information printed. The most interesting detail is that the game needs over 100 gigabytes of hard drive space, so you better start clearing old stuff out if you want to play this goodie.

Square Enix hasn't confirmed this yet, but it really doesn't sound too farfetched considering the fact that all the cutscenes, the graphics and the side missions will be held on two Blu-ray discs.