Final Fantasy VII: Remake becomes free on PS5 for PS Plus members after all

Sony was very kind to those of us who are PlayStation Plus subscribers when we got both Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Remnant: From the Ashes, Maquette and Farpoint for "free" back in March, but the company also got a lot of flak for not including FFVII: Remake's PS5 upgrade. Fortunately, both Sony and Square Enix are in a far more giving mood this holiday.

Because the Japanese giants have announced that those who added Final Fantasy VII: Remake as part of the PlayStation Plus line-up in March will get the PlayStation 5 version for free starting this Wednesday. That's not all either, as the Episode Intermission expansion will be 25% off for a limited time from then as well.