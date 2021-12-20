Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Final Fantasy VII: Remake

Final Fantasy VII: Remake becomes free on PS5 for PS Plus members after all

It took nine months, but we can't complain.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Sony was very kind to those of us who are PlayStation Plus subscribers when we got both Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Remnant: From the Ashes, Maquette and Farpoint for "free" back in March, but the company also got a lot of flak for not including FFVII: Remake's PS5 upgrade. Fortunately, both Sony and Square Enix are in a far more giving mood this holiday.

Because the Japanese giants have announced that those who added Final Fantasy VII: Remake as part of the PlayStation Plus line-up in March will get the PlayStation 5 version for free starting this Wednesday. That's not all either, as the Episode Intermission expansion will be 25% off for a limited time from then as well.

Final Fantasy VII: Remake

Related texts



Loading next content