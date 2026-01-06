Final Fantasy veteran Toshiyuki Itahana has left Square Enix after 25 years

HQ

As we further plod our way through the New Year, it has been revealed that Square Enix will have to move onwards without one of its beloved and veteran developers. In a statement, artist Toshiyuki Itahana has revealed that after 25 years at the Japanese company, he will be departing and looking to "take on new challenges."

Perhaps best known for his work on Final Fantasy IX, but with credits also on Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail among others, Itahana has come to the conclusion that now work is complete on the 25th anniversary of the former game, he is ready to close this chapter of his career and start something new.

"With the illustration work and supervision related to the 25th anniversary now complete, I feel a strong sense of accomplishment in having fulfilled the role entrusted to me. At the same time, I felt this was the right moment to draw a line under this chapter and take on new challenges."

As for what will be next for Itahana, he has shared a brief glimpse into what comes next, explaining that he will now be undertaking freelance illustrator and character designer gigs, a career path that he is "still finding my way—listening to advice and learning from senior freelance illustrators".

Itahana signs off by adding: "To everyone who played the games I worked on at Square Enix, and to all those I had the pleasure of working with over the years, thank you very much. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude, and I sincerely hope for your continued support in the future."