Final Fantasy IX is getting its own animated series

TV show adaptions of video games seem to be all the rage at the moment, and we've seen even some of the most unlikely of games make the jump between mediums such as Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. One other game that we wouldn't have anticipated to see embrace this format is Final Fantasy IX, but Paris-based Cyber Group Studios has announced that it's busy turning it into an animated series.

According to Cyber Group's CEO Pierre Sissmann, work on the series will either be kickstarted in late 2021 or early 2022. In a statement, he said: "The games have a strong co-viewing potential. For those who do know Final Fantasy IX , this will be an [introduction]. And for the many who don't, this will immerse them in a universe they'll love."

We will be sure to keep you updated when more information on the series emerges.

