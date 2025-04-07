Final Fantasy IX fans already celebrating unannounced remake after mysterious tweet from Square Enix

HQ

Final Fantasy IX Remake has been requested by fans for years. While Square Enix is focused on the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy, Final Fantasy IX, the final one to be launched on the original PlayStation, is still the preferred game for many fans, who are now celebrating a myserious tweet published by @SquareEnix, the official X account with over one million followers.

"If you know, you know", the Japanese company said alongside an image showing the famous line from the game: "My memories will be part of the sky...". They add nothing else, but it is a clear sign that something is going to happen with Final Fantasy IX.

After years of rumours, could Final Fantasy IX be revealed soon? If so, when it would launch? And for what plaforms? Knowing that Square Enix rejected the exclusive strategy (they lost money with some PS5 exclusives), it woudln't be weird to see Final Fantasy IX Remake launching on PS5, Xbox Series X, PC... and Nintendo Switch 2. We'll be watching every movement closely!