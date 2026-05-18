Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi impressed by AI-remake of Final Fantasy VI

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There's certainly no shortage of fake remakes on social media where someone has asked AI to create a new version of an old classic. This often results in incredibly plastic-looking and unimaginative outcomes, which has helped establish the term "AI-slop."

There are, however, exceptions where it looks better. One of them is possibly a recently created AI-remake of the classic Final Fantasy VI, one of the games that fans have been most eager to see remade (with many specifically hoping for HD-2D). One person who was impressed by the result was the creator of not just Final Fantasy VI, but the entire series, Hironobu Sakaguchi.

Although the short video definitely contains those typically over-the-top signs of AI-generated art and stolen assets (Kefka suddenly looks like the Arkham Joker), Sakaguchi writes (translated by Grok): "What is this!? It's awesome!"

Another Final Fantasy veteran, however, wasn't quite as impressed. Akitoshi Kawazu, perhaps best known for creating the SaGa series, seems to believe it's still just pure AI garbage and responded:

"No, Sakaguchi, you should have stopped after the first sentence. Speaking of which, when I recently met an American with a degree from MIT who was sightseeing in Shimokitazawa and we started talking at a sushi restaurant, he said he liked FF6 and that he liked Mash. I agree that 6 is really suited for a 3D remake."

You can check out the video below. What do you think? Would you have wanted to play a Final Fantasy VI that looked like this, or is it just your average boring and uninspired AI?