Final Destination star tells how the studio cheated him; "I didn't get a penny"

HQ

More and more actors are now coming forward in the wake of the strike to tell Hollywood horror stories, the latest to do so being Devon Sawa who (for those who remember) played the lead in the horror film Final Destination. The film was a huge success for the studio when it premiered in the early 2000s and, unsurprisingly, the sequels followed suit.

When the fifth film was released, it turned out that Devon's character, who had been killed off screen, suddenly appeared in a cameo. According to an interview with Comicbook.com, the actor was neither informed in advance nor paid for his appearance in that film.

"I never got paid a cent for Final Destination 5. They didn't even tell me I was in it when they invited me to the premiere. In the first contract for part one there was a section the stated they owned the footage and could use it in the future. I assumed for press. I was wrong. This has nothing to do with the filmmakers by the way. I loved FD5. I love them all to be completely honest. And I'm super excited to see number 6."

And this example is one of many that raises questions about ownership in Hollywood. What do you think about this?