Fearless retires from Overwatch 2

Zeta Division definitely has one of the most impressive rosters in the competitive Overwatch 2 world as of right now, as the entire team is made up of ex-Overwatch League veterans, and even a few former OWL champions. Or at least that was the case.

Because Zeta Division will be losing the talents of Lee "Fearless" Eui-Seok. The tank player, previously known for being an OWL champion with the Shanghai Dragons, has decided to retire from competitive Overwatch, meaning we will no longer get to see him battling it out in tournaments around the world.

This also means that the Esports World Cup event that concluded last week and saw Zeta Division make it to the semi-finals was the last time that Fearless competed at a major event.