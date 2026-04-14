FC Barcelona suffers two setbacks from UEFA before Champions League duel with Atleti

HQ

In the final hours before the decisive match between Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona in Champions League, with Lamine Yamal hyping in "LeBron James mode", the manager of the Catalan club asked UEFA to check the grass of the Metropolitano Stadium, home of Atleti, because he felt that it was too high.

According to AS, Hansi Flick observed on Monday that the grass was too high, and asked UEFA officials to check it. No official request was made to UEFA beyond Flick's words, but UEFA looked into it, and after measuring it on Tuesday morning, they found that it's 26 millimetres long, four below the maximum allowed, 30.

Complaint about referee declared "inadmissible" by UEFA

But that's not the only setback that Barcelona has received this morning, as UEFA Control Ethics and Disciplinary Body responded to Barça's formal complaint regarding a referee decision (a penalty not called on Marc Pubill when he grabbed the ball with his hands): UEFA declared the protest to be "inadmissible".

FC Barcelona implied in their complaint that there is a pattern of "unfathomable refereeing decisions" that have harmed the team "creating a clear double standard and preventing competing against other clubs on a level playing field." UEFA declines the protest.

The Atlético de Madrid vs. FC Barcelona match, with a 2-0 aggregate result in favour of Atleti, will be played at 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST tonight, at the same time as a duel between Liverpool and PSG, where the Reds have to overcome the same goal deficit.