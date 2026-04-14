Lamine Yamal invokes LeBron James' spirit before attempting a 'remontada' against Atlético de Madrid

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Lamine Yamal will lead Barcelona tonight as they attempt a comeback against Atlético de Madrid to qualify for Champions League semi-finals. In the press conference, he said that he believes that a comeback is very possible, and challenged Atleti manager Cholo Simeone to put him one-on-one with one of his players.

24 hours before the match (tonight, Tuesday, at 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST), Yamal changed his Instagram profile picture, where he has over 40 million followers, with a picture of LeBron James "sleeping" over the NBA trophy he won in 2016.

It is a significant picture, as ten years ago, LeBron led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a huge comeback in the NBA Finals: from 3-1 down to a 4-3 victory after seven matches, becoming the first NBA team to win after losing 3-1 in the best-of-seven series of games. James scored 41 points in games five and six.

"LeBron is one of the role models who can inspire me for tomorrow's game, and that's why I included him. I'll think about how he did it, and hopefully, I can do the same", said Lamine.

The 18-year-old, who surprised the media wearing glasses, said that he doesn't want that the focus be put only on him. "I play for Barcelona, ​​there are quality players, there are veterans... I don't think everything revolves around me. We have many leaders on the team. I consider myself one, but I'm not the only one."

Do you think Barcelona can climb from two goals down against Atlético de Madrid, playing at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid?