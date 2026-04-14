Lamine Yamal invokes LeBron James' spirit before attempting a 'remontada' against Atlético de Madrid
Lamine Yamal changes his profile picture to LeBron James, when he achieved one of the most historic comebacks in NBA history.
Lamine Yamal will lead Barcelona tonight as they attempt a comeback against Atlético de Madrid to qualify for Champions League semi-finals. In the press conference, he said that he believes that a comeback is very possible, and challenged Atleti manager Cholo Simeone to put him one-on-one with one of his players.
24 hours before the match (tonight, Tuesday, at 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST), Yamal changed his Instagram profile picture, where he has over 40 million followers, with a picture of LeBron James "sleeping" over the NBA trophy he won in 2016.
It is a significant picture, as ten years ago, LeBron led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a huge comeback in the NBA Finals: from 3-1 down to a 4-3 victory after seven matches, becoming the first NBA team to win after losing 3-1 in the best-of-seven series of games. James scored 41 points in games five and six.
"LeBron is one of the role models who can inspire me for tomorrow's game, and that's why I included him. I'll think about how he did it, and hopefully, I can do the same", said Lamine.
The 18-year-old, who surprised the media wearing glasses, said that he doesn't want that the focus be put only on him. "I play for Barcelona, there are quality players, there are veterans... I don't think everything revolves around me. We have many leaders on the team. I consider myself one, but I'm not the only one."
Do you think Barcelona can climb from two goals down against Atlético de Madrid, playing at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid?