Liverpool manager belives that can do "very special things" tonight to come back against Paris Saint-Germain

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Liverpool's incosistent season will be tested to the maximum tonight in Anfield, at the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, where they have to turn a 2-0 deficit if they want to reach semi-finals of the competition. Last week at the Stade des Princes, Paris Saint-Germain dominated a harmless Liverpool that didn't shoot on target and only had 26% of ball possession: the best thing was that the result wasn't definitive, as only Doué and Kvaratskhelia found net.

Liverpool, recently thrashed by Manchester City in the FA Cup, eliminated from the EFL Cup in fourth round by Crystal Palace, and fighting for a top-5 finish in the league, can only dream of the Champions League semi-final to save the season, and Arne Slot believes that his men can do "special things".

Or more than special: "There is a belief we can do special things but we also need to be very, very, very special because we are playing against the champions of Europe, so that makes the task more complicated but not impossible", Liverpool manager said.

"In the last 50 home games we have played, 36 times we were able to score two goals or more", explaiend Slot, who admitted they were lucky with the result last week. "Yes, we don't play PSG in all of those home games but the opponents we have had across the Premier League and Champions League are very strong".

Last year, PSG eliminated Liverpool in round of 16 in penalties, months before lifting the trophy. This year, Liverpool has been much worse than last season, but PSG has not been without bumps either, including being eliminated from the French Cup by neighbours Paris FC.