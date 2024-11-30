FC Barcelona introduces new mascot, but it didn't bring much luck

HQ

FC Barcelona just turned 125 years. The football club home of stars like Robert Lewandowski or Lamine Yamal, and previously Leo Messi, celebrated it in a ceremony in Barcelona with the whole teams (men's and women's) and special guests... including CAT, the new club's mascot.

It is never too late to introduce a mascot, and Barça fans have a new, charming cat to cheer on special ocasions. CAT is a wildcat, an indigenous feline in Catalonia, whose name is an obvious double pun. Its head is shaped like Barcelona's emblem, including the four red stripes over yellow of Catalonian flag.

According to the club's official website, CAT doesn't have a specific gender, "being either male and female and hence a symbol of modernity and inclusiveness", and embraces all sports behind FC Barcelona's umbrella.

Sadly, CAT's first day at work, making the honorary kick-off at Barça's first match after its birthday, hasn't brought much luck, as the team lost 1-2 to Las Palmas: first time the Canary Island team won Barcelona since 1971.