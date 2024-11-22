Leo Messi will reunite with another FC Barcelona veteran at Inter Miami

HQ

Inter Miami has become almost an "American Barcelona branch", after seeing several Barça's legends move there: Sergio Busquets, Jorbi Alba, Luis Suárez and, of course, Leo Messi.

Now, another Barcelona veteran is set to join Inter Miami, but this one outside of the pitch: Javier Mascherano is all but confirmed to be joining as a manager.

Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, Argentinian coach who trained the MLS club during a year and a half (also trained Barcelona during 2013-14), resigned due to "strictly personal reasons". His replacement is expected to be Javier Mascherano, as reported by journalist César Luis Merlo.

Mascherano played in Liverpool (from 2007 to 2010) and eight years at FC Barcelona, where he won two Champions Leagues and five Ligas. He retired as a player in 2020 and went on to coach Agentinian Under 20, but according to the journalist, he will reunite with his friends at Barcelona as he joins Inter Miami for the next MLS season.

MLS regular seasons start in February. Inter Miami (on the East Conference) earned the record for most points and goals in MLS history, but was later unexpectedly eliminated in the MLS Cup playoffs against Atlanta United.