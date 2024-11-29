FC Barcelona turns 125 today: Here's how to watch the anniversary gala

HQ

FC Barcelona is celebrating today its 125th anniversary. A beautiful number for the club that was founded on November 29, 1899 and has become one of Europe's top teams on every measure: Trophies, influence and world recognition.

To celebrate it, the club has organised an anniversary gala, taking place today at the Gran Teatre Liceu, and will be broadcast for free on 3Cat and Barça One, the free streaming platform launched earlier this year.

The hour and a half gala starts at 19:30 PM CET (one hour before in UK time), with a pre-show from 18:30 on the red carpet. Special guests, from current and former Barcelona players and coaches, institutional representatives and famous Barça fans will be onstage. Fans can even vote for their favourite 125th anniversary anthem on the Socis App.

Figures like Johan Cruyff, Pep Guardiola, Leo Messi, Andrés Iniesta or Xavi Hernández have become legends in Barça's history. Another legend, Ronaldinho, actually played a friendly football match yesterday among other Barcelona and Real Madrid players, and scored a spectacular free kick.