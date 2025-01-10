FaZe Clan signs EliGE for its Counter-Strike 2 squad

HQ

To kick off 2025, FaZe Clan has decided to bolster and further support its Counter-Strike 2 team with an all-new signing and roster addition. This time, it's a former Complexity star that has been acquired, as Jonathan "EliGE" Jablonowski is joining FaZe's ranks in time for IEM Katowice at the end of the month.

FaZe Clan announced this signing in a brief X video that you can see below. The hope will be that EliGE is the signing that the team needs to return it to winning ways in 2025, further building on the incredible year that the organisation had in 2023. The main catch is that EliGE hasn't won anything major since 2019 during his Team Liquid heydays, meaning this will be a chance for him to return to the mountaintop as much as it is for FaZe Clan.