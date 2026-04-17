FaZe Clan looks to get its Counter-Strike 2 efforts back on track by signing new head coach

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For a period of time in the early 2020s, FaZe Clan was arguably the best Counter-Strike 2 team in the world. The organisation won a boatload of tournaments and looked indomitable, but then it all fell apart and since then, it has been struggling to replicate a modicum of that same success.

To this end, FaZe Clan's last truly successful major tournament was the StarLadder Budapest Major in December 2025, when it finished second, only losing to the current competitive behemoth, Team Vitality. But even this isn't a victory, and this is what FaZe Clan is hoping to change by bringing on a new head coach.

Niclas "enkay J" Krumhorn has been acquired from ENCE with the hope that the German coach can get the team back to its winning-ways. This change naturally will see Dominik "GruBy" Świderski moving back to an analyst position too.

As for when we'll next see FaZe Clan, it will be appearing at the BLAST Rivals Spring 2026 tournament from late April and then travelling to the United States for IEM Atlanta in mid-May afterwards.