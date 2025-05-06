FaZe Clan adds S1mple to its Counter-Strike 2 team

HQ

FaZe Clan has been looking to bolster the ranks of its Counter-Strike 2 team as of late, in an effort of seeing it return to the mountaintop. This has led to the decision to bench Helvijs "broky" Saukants and to acquire one of the greatest Counter-Strike players of all-time as part of a loan deal with Natus Vincere.

That's right, Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyljev is set to wear FaZe's signature black and red for the next few weeks, all while the organisation competes in IEM Dallas and then the BLAST.tv Austin Major after that.

There's no word on what will happen with s1mple after this as the announcement from Natus Vincere simply adds:

"Legendary NAVI AWPer Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev is returning to the pro scene. He will join FaZe Clan on loan.

"s1mple will help their team at two upcoming major tournaments: IEM Dallas 2025 and BLAST.tv Austin Major 2025.

"We wish Oleksandr the best of luck in the matches ahead!"

IEM Dallas is coming up very soon and will happen between May 19 and 25, and will be followed by the Austin Major between June 2 and 22.