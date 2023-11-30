Far Cry 6, Rise of the Tomb Raider, SteamWorld Build, and more coming to Game Pass

HQ

At the end of the month, Microsoft usually announces what Game Pass subscribers can look forward to during the upcoming two weeks, but as Christmas month is about to start, they are doing it a little bit different this time.

On top of the previously reported shadow dropped Remnant duo, they are now presenting everything for the whole of December, before returning to the traditional way in January - although we highly suspect Microsoft still have a surprise or two in store for us at The Game Awards next month.



Remnant: From the Ashes (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - Today



Remnant II (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series S/X)



Spirit of the North (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - December 1



SteamWorld Build (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - December 1



Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - December 5



Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - December 5



While the Iron's Hot (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - December 5



World War Z: Aftermath (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - December 5



Goat Simulator 3 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - December 7



Against the Storm (PC) - December 8



Tin Hearts (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - December 12



Far Cry 6 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - December 14



Game Pass Core subscribers can also look to some new additions in December, here's what is coming to Game Pass Core on December 6:



Chivalry 2 - December 6



Totally Reliable Delivery Service - December 6



As usual, there are also perks, like three Months of Discord Nitro for free, and more. You can read more about this and all the listed games above on Xbox Wire.

As usual, it's not only fun and games, as a few titles are leaving Xbox Game Pass as well. Say goodbye to these titles on December 15. If you wish to keep them, you have up to 20% discount with Xbox Game Pass until they are removed.