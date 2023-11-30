Remnant and Remnant II have made their way to Game Pass

HQ

Game Pass usually likes to make a big song and dance when an important title lands on Game Pass, but for whatever reason, the addition of Remnant: From the Ashes and its sequel Remnant II have been added to the subscription service without any fanfare.

Right now, you can check out the games on the front page of the Game Pass website. Unfortunately, you won't be able to pick up the Remnant II DLC The Awakened King as part of your Game Pass subscription, but the standard version of the game is available.

If you've not yet checked out Remnant: From the Ashes or its sequel, now might be the time to jump in. While Remnant II might not have managed to keep its head up when faced with the monstrous amount of incredible releases of 2023, but it remains a very good shooter that built upon the original's groundwork. Check out our review if you need more convincing.