Fantastic Four may have found its Sue and Johnny Storm

Writer and actor strikes may have put productions on hold for now, but that seemingly hasn't stopped Marvel from finding half of its superhero team for the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

According to the latest episode of The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha, Vanessa Kirby will star as Sue Storm, and Joseph Quinn will be playing her brother Johnny Storm. You'll likely be familiar with Kirby for her most recent work on Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One,, and Quinn made a huge name for himself as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, and until it has been we suggest taking this information with a pinch of salt. Currently, it is also rumoured that Marvel is looking for a "fat white guy" to play The Thing. Moreover, it is believed that Galactus will be the main villain of the film.

Previous fan casts had Margot Robbie playing Sue Storm and Paul Mescal or Jack Quaid playing Johnny, but it seems that neither of those dreams will be coming true for fans.

What do you think of these potential castings?