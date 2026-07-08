Fangtopia will also be launching on PS5 and Switch 2 later this year

Developer Absolutely Games has decided to bring its upcoming spooky builder/puzzle title Fangtopia to consoles as well as PC when it launches in full later this year. Previously promised for just PC, it has now been confirmed that the game will also launch on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 systems, with no word as of yet on an Xbox edition.

We're told that the console editions of Fangtopia will feature all of the same content as the PC edition, whilst also being optimised for each respective console platform. Global leaderboards will even be present on all versions of the game, allowing fans to join in on the fun regardless of where or how they like to play.

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As for what Fangtopia looks to offer, it's regarded as a "scare-free" project where the aim is to build a kingdom from a stack of hex tiles, ultimately placing towns, fields, forests, mountains, train tracks, valleys, and more, each of which merge together to create a seamless whole. The main challenge will be determining the best ways to place each tile, as matching tiles will lead to bonuses, including landmarks popping up, all while the land can be populated with supernatural creatures spanning werewolves, ghosts, and scarecrows.

As for the exact launch date for Fangtopia, this has yet to be shared but Absolutely Games is looking for interested fans to sign-up to a PC alpha playtest as of the moment, with applications remaining open until July 14.