F0rest returns to Ninjas in Pyjamas

Ninjas in Pyjamas has looked to bolster its ranks by bringing back one its legends and one of the biggest veteran names in competitive Counter-Strike. Patrik "f0rest" Lindberg has returned to the Swedish organisation, albeit in a role that is different to serving on the active line-up.

F0rest is returning to NIP to serve as a brand ambassador and content creator. In an article, we're told that he will be looking to bring fans closer to the game, all while regularly streaming on Twitch and partaking in FACEIT tournaments where fans can compete alongside or against him.

Speaking about bringing back f0rest, NIP CEO Hicham Chahine stated: "It's a pleasure to welcome back one of the most recognizable faces in our organisation's history. Patrik's influence and dedication to NIP made his return an easy decision, and we look forward to this new chapter."