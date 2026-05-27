Expect to put aside around 10 hours to complete Denshattack!

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In a few weeks, developer Undercoders will be launching its chaotic and rather unique arcade platformer, Denshattack!, as the striking project will be coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2 as soon as June 17.

With this date in mind, we recently had the luxury of speaking with Undercoders about the game in a complete and lengthy interview that you can see in full here. During the wider conversation, we touched on a plethora of areas including the quirky inspiration behind the game, Undercoders' stance on using AI in game development, potential spinoffs, and also the estimated time to complete the game.

Talking about this latter point, Undercoders founder and Denshattack! game director, David Jaumandreu, told us the following:

"Beating the full game takes around 10 hours of gameplay if you're quick. For players that want to unlock every secret, pick up all collectibles and achieve all dares or get all the medals, there's even more gameplay time awaiting them!"

So long story short, expect a reasonably long video game but also a title that you can extend your time with as you see fit if you intend to push its limits and hunt for the elusive 100% completion milestone.

Will you be checking out Denshattack! in mid-June?