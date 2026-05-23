Denshattack! Interview: Talking 'trainspirations', length, AI, and additional settings with Undercoders

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Video games are one of the most creative forms of entertainment, offering an unmatchable marriage of interactivity and artistic vision. Even though that is often how we look at the medium, sometimes a game makes its arrival and stands out even among the most unusual and wonderfully creative options on the market. That's certainly how we look at Undercoders' striking and rather eccentric Denshattack!

This is, when you boil it down to its fundamentals, a 3D platforming experience. While that might sound rather normal for a video game, Denshattack! trades a familiar 3D platforming mascot and more slower-paced gameplay for hectic and colourful, anime-like chaos where the player controls a train of all things, and proceeds to flip, trick, and grind a public transport carriage through a crazy version of dystopian Japan.

Needless to say, Denshattack! is a unique game, one that caught our attention when we had the chance to preview it recently, describing the game as "crazy and demanding" and a "refresh" of the arcade genre. It won't be too long until you can play the full game either, as Denshattack! will be launching on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 as soon as June 17, and with that date edging ever closer, we took the opportunity to ask developer Undercoders some questions about Denshattack!, with answers provided by founder, game director, and producer David Jaumandreu.

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Gamereactor: We know the concept was based on putting a new spin on arcade games and skateboarding, but combining that with train carriages and Japanese characters seems a bit mad. Is it based on some kind of personal anecdote?

Jaumandreu: "It actually is! As you've pointed out, we're big fans of Japan, skateboarding, and trains. The idea came up while childishly playing with a Japanese train toy model as if it were a finger skateboard and thinking: wouldn't it be cool if trains could jump, grind, do flips...?

"From there, we started imagining how that idea could work as a video game: how the controls would feel, what kind of challenges there could be and how movement would work. At first, the team thought the concept was maybe too wacky, but once we started building prototypes and realised they were incredibly fun to play, we decided to make the game a reality."

Gamereactor: Denshattack! seems like the sort of game that's crying out for online leaderboards so you can compete against your friends or other users. Is this a feature we might see in the game's future? And perhaps on consoles?

Jaumandreu: "Yeah, why not! When we published the demo, which included one of the Trickparks, we noticed that the competitive aspect was really well received by players, and some crazy records were achieved. We took good note of that and further improved the Trickpark rules, balanced the scoring systems, tweaked the medals, etc., so players could enjoy the competition even more. So leaderboards are definitely something we'd love to look into if there's enough demand for them!"

Gamereactor: Although we don't yet know the full story of the campaign, we know the game is set in a post-apocalyptic, dystopian Japan. However, we reckon the concept of jumping between ruined buildings could be adapted well to other urban landscapes around the world. Could we have additional content set in other parts of the world, Europe, or even the United States... Chicago, or New York?

Jaumandreu: "We guess so! When we first came up with the idea for the game, we immediately made a connection with Japan. From our previous experiences backpacking through the country using its amazing railway system, we completely fell in love with it.

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"We may not have such a high concentration of railway lines around here, but there are definitely some really interesting places and routes that could work perfectly as settings for more crazy train adventures. Denshattack Euro Tour? Why not!"

Gamereactor: How long will a playthrough of Denshattack! take a player?

Jaumandreu: "Beating the full game takes around 10 hours of gameplay if you're quick. For players that want to unlock every secret, pick up all collectibles and achieve all dares or get all the medals, there's even more gameplay time awaiting them!"

Gamereactor: What is Undercoders' stance on using artificial intelligence in video game development? Was AI used in the production of Denshattack!?

Jaumandreu: "As a creative team, creating a game ourselves is what makes us love our job and it's what we think makes games worth playing, with all their virtues and flaws. We're not big fans of AI, so it hasn't been incorporated into our development process."

Gamereactor: What's one part of Denshattack! you wish more people were talking about?

Jaumandreu: "Even though the game was designed from the ground up as a gameplay-focused concept, we've put a lot of love into developing its characters and story. We've tried not to spoil too much ahead of launch so everyone can enjoy discovering it for themselves, but we're really happy with how the game's narrative has turned out.

"We're looking forward to players discovering the world of Denshattack!: its lore, gang leaders, enemies, and the development of its protagonists. The stages have also been modeled after real train lines and real locations across the country, so we'd love to see how people recognise the settings and landmarks while playing."

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Thanks to Undercoders and Jaumandreu for taking the time to answer our questions. Again, Denshattack! will be launching on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 on June 17, with a demo currently available to check out.