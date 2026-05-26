Could Denshattack! be applied to other locations? Undercoders: "Denshattack Euro Tour? Why not!"

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In a few weeks, developer Undercoders will be launching its next title, the intense and chaotic arcade-platformer, Denshattack! With the launch edging ever closer and planned for June 17 - and building on our recent preview of the game - we recently had a chance to speak with Undercoders to learn more about the game.

To this end, we inquired about the location choice for the game and whether or not the Denshattack! formula could be applied to different places around the world, perhaps taking advantage of the immense train infrastructure of Europe or even the chaotic transit systems of New York City or Chicago.

Speaking on this point, game director David Jaumandreu told us: "We guess so! When we first came up with the idea for the game, we immediately made a connection with Japan. From our previous experiences backpacking through the country using its amazing railway system, we completely fell in love with it.

"We may not have such a high concentration of railway lines around here, but there are definitely some really interesting places and routes that could work perfectly as settings for more crazy train adventures. Denshattack Euro Tour? Why not!"

Would you like to see a Denshattack! game that takes advantage of rail systems outside of Japan? For a taste of what's to come, you can play a demo of the imminent launch on Steam as of now.