Expect Supergirl to be a "total mess" in her own movie

Now that Superman is out, we've got a lot more information about James Gunn's interpretation of the world's most-famous superhero. We also got our first hints of what other major characters in the DCU are like, including Milly Alcock's Supergirl, who looks to be quite different from her cousin.

Speaking with ScreenRant, James Gunn was asked what kind of superhero Alcock's Supergirl is in her own, standalone movie. "She's a mess. She's a total mess," Gunn said. "I mean, I think as we learn, she's had a completely different background from Superman. A much more difficult background. He's had this wonderful upbringing by these two parents that loved him and were very healthy. And her background was much different than that. And she's ended up different than her cousin."

We'll have to see how the "mess" that is Supergirl manifests in her own movie, which is slated for 2026. It's likely we'll see Kara Zor-El grow a lot during her solo movie, which if Superman is anything to go by, will also feature some famous heroes and villains for her to interact with.