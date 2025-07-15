Expect a "massive" Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 reveal at Gamescom

HQ

We're over a month away from Gamescom Opening Night Live still, but the pieces are beginning to come together to show us what kind of presentation we're going to get. Recently, the show's presenter Geoff Keighley revealed a blockbuster title will be kicking off ONL.

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 worldwide reveal at Opening Night Live kicks off @gamescom in a massive way," Keighley wrote on Twitter/X. He didn't share more details, but we can imagine we'll see some sort of gameplay reveal and perhaps a release date too.

We can expect that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will be just one of many games showcased at Gamescom Opening Night Live. Gamescom's kickoff begins on the 19th of August, and streams live from 20:00 CEST/19:00 BST.