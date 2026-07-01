Exodus ditches a normal character creator to give Jun "a more established look"

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It has been a few weeks since Archetype Entertainment gave us an extended look at Exodus' gameplay, and while we're pretty impressed so far with what looks like the Mass Effect-like that'll fill our bellies before BioWare finally returns us back to its sci-fi setting, there are some questions fans have. Particularly, from the extended gameplay a lot of questions came in about character creation and customisation.

In Exodus, you can play as either a male or female version of the lead character Jun, kind of like Mass Effect's Commander Shepard. Unlike ME, though, you won't be able to make your Jun look entirely different. As Archetype explained in a recent Discord post, the studio wants to be "upfront and transparent" with players about the fact that the game won't offer traditional character customisation tools.

"This has been a long journey, and along the way, we made a creative decision to build a more defined character. Our customization feature set is focused on curated options rather than a full slider-based character creator. This means Jun will have a more established look, with options including hairstyles, facial hair, hair colour, eye colour, makeup, and tattoos," reads the post.

There is the promise that the customisation options that are there will be shown over the next few months, but we won't be able to go absolutely wild with our look for Jun. Considering how much performance capture is in Exodus, this is understandable, and at least we'll still get to customise some aspects of the character. But, if you don't like the look of Jun in their face right now, you better get used to it before Exodus releases early next year.