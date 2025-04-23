Exclusive: Check out three cards from Pokémon TCG's Scarlet & Violet - Destined Rivals set

HQ

It's almost time for a brand-new Pokémon The Card Game set to make its arrival, as on May 30th, the anticipated Scarlet & Violet - Destined Rivals set will be making its arrival and opening the doors for fans to bolster their collection with over 240 new cards.

The Destined Rivals set sees fans having to foil the nefarious plot of Team Rocket all by teaming up with skilled and timeless Pokémon Trainers, including the fan-favourite Cynthia. This design means that Destined Rivals not only includes over 45 cards dedicated to Team Rocket's Pokémon, but also over 85 that are based on Trainer's Pokémon, with more than 15 ex cards too, over 20 Trainer cards, and more than 45 cards that come with special illustrations.

So, as you can see, there are a multitude of reasons to be excited for Scarlet & Violet - Destined Rivals, and to further fuel that interest, we've teamed up with The Pokémon Company to exclusively reveal three cards that make up this set.

The cards have a very specific theme, as we're talking about a part of Cynthia's team. As you can see below, you can expect to be able to add Cynthia's Roselia, Cynthia's Roserade, and a specially illustrated version of Cynthia's Roserade too. Make sure to check out each card in full below to see what they can offer players and likewise what supporting cards you will need to get the best out of them.

As for when Scarlet & Violet - Destined Rivals launches, the set will become available around the world on May 30, 2025.