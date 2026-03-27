Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway find their suburban life upturned by dinosaurs in The End of Oak Street

We've all thought about potentially exploring the world where dinosaurs once roamed, but what would you do if your whole neighbourhood was suddenly plonked down in the middle of the Jurassic era? Well, that's something Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway have to deal with in The End of Oak Street.

The film follows the pair as a typical suburban husband and wife, alongside their two children played by Maisy Stella (who's also starring in the Life is Strange show) and Christian Convery. In the teaser below, we see the briefest glimpse of a dinosaur, but it's clear that many more will be stomping through the neighbourhood soon, likely driving house prices down.

It seems like the film is going for a sci-fi thriller, Jurassic Park style approach, but it's like if the park moved to your very own back yard. Hopefully, unlike the teaser it doesn't take us too long to move to the past, and there's some cool twist at the end for why this neighbourhood got sent way back in time.

The End of Oak Street premieres on the 14th of August.