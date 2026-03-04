Life is Strange TV show officially reveals Chloe and Max actors in first poster

HQ

Among the myriad of video game adaptations in the works right now, there's a Life is Strange TV show on the way. Adapting Don't Nod's hit choice-based narrative adventure, the strange high school happenings surrounding Max Caulfield and friends are being brought to a new format, and now we know who'll be stepping into the main role.

Tatum Grace Hopkins will be playing Max Caulfield, as Variety learned recently, with Maisy Stella playing Chloe Price. Stella's involvement in a lead role was speculated on back in January, but we didn't know who exactly she'd be playing.

The series still doesn't yet have a release date, but it is coming soon to Amazon Prime Video. Check out the first poster below, obtained via DiscussingFilm.