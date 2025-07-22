EVOS Divine crowned Free Fire champions at Esports World Cup

HQ

This past weekend saw a multitude of Esports World Cup events come to a close, including the Free Fire event that pitted 18 of the best teams from around the world against each other to earn a slice of a $1 million pie.

Now that this event has wrapped up, we have a victor to report on, and this ended up being the squad known as EVOS Divine. The team proved to be a force to be reckoned with, finishing the knockout stage in third and the grand finals in first, well clear of any competition after notching up 170 points (with second reaching 123 points).

This result has seen EVOS Divine lifting the trophy and heading home with $300,000 in prize money, but this isn't all, as the squad also acquired 1,000 Club Points for the organisation to use in the Club Championship, and a direct invite to the Global Finals tournament that will be happening mostly in November.