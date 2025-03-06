Paulo Fonseca sanctioned for nine months after intimidating attitude towards referee, Lyon will appeal

HQ

Paulo Fonseca, Lyon coach, has been given a very unusual nine month suspension by the French Professional Football League (LFP). The incident happened last Sunday, in the 92nd minute from a Ligue 1 match against Brest, after VAR was called for a potential penalty for Brest. Referee Benoit Millot showed him a straight red card just by his attitude when he approached him. Fonseca then crossed a red line when he yelled right at the referee's face, almost like he was going to headbutt him.

"He came at me with an intimidating attitude and I decided to send him off straight away. It got out of hand" Millot said L'Equipe. In the end, the penalty was not conceded, and Lille won 2-1, so Fonseca protested for nothing... but the damage had already been done, and he will not be on Lille's bench for the next nine months. His suspension, until November 30, will prevent him from doing any official duties. He will not be allowed to even get into the football pitch or the dressing room "before, during and after matches" until September 15.

Naturally, Lyon and Fonseca will appeal the sanction, claiming that it was an emotional response, but with no intention to harm the referee, and while Fonseca apologised for his attitude, the club believes that the sanction is disproportionate. Fonseca only joined Lyon since January 31st and has only been as coach for five games, including three victories, after being fired from Milan.