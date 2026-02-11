EU proposes using 5G networks to detect drones

HQ

The European Commission on Wednesday presented a new Action Plan aimed at countering the growing security threats posed by drones, proposing the urgent use of 5G networks to improve detection capabilities. In recent years, EU member states have faced rising challenges including hostile overflights, airspace violations, airport disruptions and risks to critical infrastructure, external borders and public spaces.

The plan focuses on the civilian dimension of internal security while also reinforcing Europe's defence readiness. Brussels argues that 5G networks offer precise, real-time tracking of flying objects, which is essential for detecting, identifying and countering malicious drones, including increasingly common drone swarms. As reported by RTVE, the Commission will launch a call for expressions of interest to support rapid deployment and live 5G-based detection testing in cooperation with member states and industry.

Although responsibility for counter-drone measures lies primarily with national governments, the EU says it can add value through coordination, innovation and industrial cooperation. Proposed measures include the development of shared airspace monitoring systems, AI-powered multi-sensor detection technologies, annual large-scale EU exercises, joint procurement of counter-drone systems and the possible creation of rapid response teams. The Commission also plans to update civil drone regulations and introduce an "EU trusted drone" label to enhance security standards across the bloc...