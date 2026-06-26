Ethan Hawke and Russell Crowe headline crime thriller The Weight

Looking for something thrilling and action-packed to watch in cinemas? If so, the next project from Vertical might just intrigue you, as it's a film that revolves around a criminal who is given a gold mine heist task in exchange for his freedom from a gruelling prison camp.

Known as The Weight, the film follows Ethan Hawke's character of Samuel, a man who strikes a deal with the warden played by Russell Crowe to steal the gold being mined from the camp and escape, delivering it to a distant location, all so that he can escape the camp and be reunited with his daughter who faces being put up for adoption following his incarceration. As you would expect, such a heist is never particularly straightforward, with the escapees facing relentless lawmen, an unforgiving environment, and betrayal.

Directed by Padraic McKinley, The Weight is shaping up to premiere in cinemas on September 18, and you can see its official synopsis and trailer below.

"When Samuel (Ethan Hawke) is torn from his daughter and sent to a brutal prison, Warden Clancy (Russell Crowe) offers him a high-stakes proposition: smuggle gold out of a remote mine with a dangerous crew of prisoners and he'll win his freedom."