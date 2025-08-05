Esports World Cup: Yangon Galacticos crowned PUBG Mobile World Cup champions

HQ

Recently, after a couple of weeks of action, the PUBG Mobile World Cup came to an end at the Esports World Cup. The tournament, which in its main event saw 24 teams in attendance, wrapped up over the weekend, wherein a winner was crowned and the $3 million prize pool was dished out.

After a hectic and long grand finals, Yangon Galacticos came out on top after holding off Weibo Gaming and Alpha Gaming. In the end, the team managed to net 157 points across the 18 games, which was enough to finish ahead of Weibo at 142 and Alpha at 141.

This result means that Yangon Galacticos is heading home with $547,000 in prize money, plus a trophy and 1,000 Club Points that will help the organisation in its bid to secure a strong position in the Club Championship.

With this big event in the books, it's unclear what the next event will be for the Southeast Asian club.