Esports World Cup: VK Gaming dubbed Apex Legends Global Series Midseason champions

While most of the Esports World Cup tournaments are pretty massive, there are a handful that are bigger than the rest. This includes the Apex Legends tournament, as it's not just a third-party event but rather the Global Series Midseason Playoffs, an official and major international event marking the midway point of the 2025/26 season.

This event saw 40 of the best teams from around the world heading to Saudi Arabia, to compete in the festival in the hopes of winning a slice of the $2 million prize pool. After a busy few days of action, we already have a victor to report on, and it's perhaps someone you wouldn't have expected.

After a gruelling few days, VK Gaming has come out on top and been crowned champion. In the finals round, the team notched up 96 total points thanks to securing two wins, decent placing otherwise, and a collection of kills too. This was enough to see the team finish ahead of ROC Esports and Ninjas in Pyjamas in second and third, and enough to see the Chinese squad heading home with $600,000 in prize money and 1,000 Club Points too.

VK Gaming has a break now, as the APAC South Split 2 Pro League doesn't return until the very end of August.