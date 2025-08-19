Esports World Cup: Here is how the Counter-Strike 2 bracket has been seeded

HQ

Typically speaking, Counter-Strike 2 tournaments offer ways to survive a single loss by featuring either group formats or double-elimination formats. This won't at all be the case at the Esports World Cup this weekend, its final weekend at that, as the various CS2 teams in attendance will have one chance and one chance only to continue advancing through the tournament bracket.

Yep, this event won't have any fancy format. It will feature four rounds of action where each round half of the teams are eliminated. The first will be the round of 16 where eight teams will advance and eight teams will head home, and after this the progressing teams will continue to be halved until a grand final duo is confirmed for August 24.

With this being the case, you can see the bracket and how each team has been seeded below. The bracket has also been arranged so that the winner of the first and second games will play each other in the quarterfinals, and so forth, meaning the grand final will only feature one of the top eight teams and one of the bottom eight teams.



Team Vitality vs. Team Liquid



TYLOO vs. Astralis



Natus Vincere vs. 3DMax



GamerLegion vs. The MongolZ



Mouz vs. Virtus.pro



G2 Esports vs. Team Falcons



FaZe Clan vs. Aurora Gaming



Heroic vs. Team Spirit



As for who makes up the various teams and rosters, check out all of that information below.

Who do you think will come out on top?