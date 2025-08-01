Esports World Cup: Four teams are confirmed for the OWCS Midseason Championship playoffs bracket

HQ

Already, the playoffs bracket is nearly set for the Overwatch Champions Series Midseason Championship at the Esports World Cup. The event, which is ongoing and will end this weekend, has already locked in four of its eight playoffs squads, with the remaining four to be decided today.

As it stands, Crazy Raccoon, Al Qadsiah, T1, and Team Falcons have all punched their tickets to the playoffs after remaining undefeated in their respective groups so far. In fact, each team is highly likely to be regarded as the group winner, as even if they lose their final match, their win-rate and map wins are so far ahead that their nearest opponents will likely not catch up.

The other four spots will be handed out to the teams that finish second in each of the four groups, with this still mostly up for grabs. No one team has been eliminated from the group stage as of yet, meaning we'll just have to stay tuned to the action today to see who snags the final playoff positions.