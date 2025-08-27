Esports World Cup: AG.AL International crowned CrossFire champions

HQ

This past weekend was the final weekend of action at the Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia. It featured a slate of conclusive tournaments, a trio of final events that served as the way to conclude this year's festivities. To this end, one of the tournaments was the big CrossFire event that saw a bunch of the best teams from around the world in attendance battling it out over a slice of a $2 million prize pool.

Since the event has come to a close, we know who has been crowned victor and it's none other than AG.AL International. The Chinese team came out on top after defeating BaiSha Gaming in the grand finals, securing the trophy and the victory for their own, plus a handy $750,000 in prize money.

Did you tune into the Esports World Cup and which event was your favourite?