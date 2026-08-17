Esports World Cup 2026: The Counter-Strike 2 Playoffs are set, here are the Round of 16 fixtures and times

HQ

While much of the focus from the past weekend at the Esports World Cup was likely directed at one of the four major finals that were featured, we also saw plenty of intense Counter-Strike 2 action taking place, as the Group Stage for the massive tournament concluded too.

In total, the 32-team pack has been whittled down to 16 survivors, each of whom have been seeded into a single-elimination bracket where there are no second chances. There are 16 games left to be played in total, wherein after the final one wraps the $2 million prize pool will be handed out, as will the Club Championship points, with the victor walking away with 1,000 for their respective team.

With the Playoffs starting on August 19 and ending with the Grand Final on August 23, you may be wondering what the Round of 16 fixtures look like and likewise when each of the matches will be happening. If so, find that information below.

EWC CS2 Round of 16 fixtures: