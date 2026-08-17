Esports World Cup 2026: The Counter-Strike 2 Playoffs are set, here are the Round of 16 fixtures and times
Only 16 teams remain in the major tournament where $2 million is on the line.
While much of the focus from the past weekend at the Esports World Cup was likely directed at one of the four major finals that were featured, we also saw plenty of intense Counter-Strike 2 action taking place, as the Group Stage for the massive tournament concluded too.
In total, the 32-team pack has been whittled down to 16 survivors, each of whom have been seeded into a single-elimination bracket where there are no second chances. There are 16 games left to be played in total, wherein after the final one wraps the $2 million prize pool will be handed out, as will the Club Championship points, with the victor walking away with 1,000 for their respective team.
With the Playoffs starting on August 19 and ending with the Grand Final on August 23, you may be wondering what the Round of 16 fixtures look like and likewise when each of the matches will be happening. If so, find that information below.
EWC CS2 Round of 16 fixtures:
- G2 Esports vs. Astralis at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST on August 19
- FUT Esports vs. Magic at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST on August 19
- Furia vs. Aurora Gaming at 17:55 BST/18:55 CEST on August 19
- GamerLegion vs. Mouz at 17:55 BST/18:55 CEST on August 19
- Natus Vincere vs. Legacy at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST on August 20
- Team Falcons vs. The MongolZ at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST on August 20
- FaZe Clan vs. Team Vitality at 14:55 BST/15:55 CEST on August 20
- B8 Esports vs. Team Spirit at 14:55 BST/15:55 CEST on August 20