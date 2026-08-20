Esports World Cup 2026: Team Liquid and AG.AL among first to qualify for Crossfire Playoffs

HQ

It's almost time to kick off the Playoffs phase of action in the Crossfire tournament at the Parisian Esports World Cup, as the final day of the Group Stage is now upon us. With four matches left to be played this afternoon (August 20), there are four other Playoffs spots to be filled, with half of the tickets already punched by those who topped the Upper Bracket for each of the two groups.

To this end, the four teams who have already advanced to the Playoffs include Team Liquid, AG.AL, KingZero-eSports, and ROC Esports. As for the other four tickets, eight teams remain in contention and you can see which team has been seeded against one another in the Lower Bracket Semifinals below, where it is truly do or die, meaning a loss will eliminate a team from the action for good.

EWC Crossfire Group A Lower Bracket Semifinals:



Team Vitality vs. Geekay Esports at 10:00 BST/11:00 CEST



Stallions vs. Evolution Power at 10:00 BST/11:00 CEST



EWC Crossfire Group B Lower Bracket Semifinals:



Team Vitality vs. The Vicious at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST



BaiSha Gaming vs. Team Falcons at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST



These games will then be followed by the Playoffs Quarterfinals later in the afternoon, so there will be as many as eight matches played throughout the course of August 20.