Esports World Cup 2026: Here are the Trackmania Group Stage opening fixtures

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We're into the final week of the 2026 Esports World Cup. There's only a few days of competition left in store before the closing ceremony, with four tournaments yet to be concluded.

One game that is set to kick off its main event today is Trackmania, as the racing title will be operating a 32-player Group Stage between August 19-21, where the aim will be to whittle down the pack to 16 survivors by working through a double-elimination format bracket across two separate groups.

The aim will be to reduce the 16 seeded players from each group to eight players who will qualify for the Playoffs planned for August 22, which will use a single-elimination format and will only offer eight matches as part of its entire proceedings. We won't know who qualifies for that stage of play until the Group Stage wraps up, which is why for the purpose of today, we can spotlight the eight opening Upper Bracket Quarterfinals and when each match will be held today.

EWC Trackmania Group A Upper Bracket Quarterfinals:



Epos vs. Otaaq vs. Cemko vs. L1ngo at 13:50 BST/14:50 CEST



Pac vs. Affi vs. Stufts vs. Noiszia at 15:30 BST/16:30 CEST



Wosile vs. Blinkss vs. Josh1248 vs. LinkMax at 17:20 BST/18:20 CEST



Mudda vs. Gwen vs. Pusztitopako vs. Baiwack at 19:00 BST/20:00 CEST



EWC Trackmania Group B Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: